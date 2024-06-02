Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ASR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.59. 32,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,973. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

