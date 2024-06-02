Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,025 and have sold 205,920 shares valued at $5,491,454. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

