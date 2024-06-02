GM Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Snowflake by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.4 %

Snowflake stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,049,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,461. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.84. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.59 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

