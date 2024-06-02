GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Coupang Stock Down 2.1 %

CPNG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 7,949,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,977,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

