GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 170 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

