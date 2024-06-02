Glovista Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF comprises about 5.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 6.45% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $3,760,000.
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTW traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $45.19. 21,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $47.08.
About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF
The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
