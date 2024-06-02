Glovista Investments LLC Sells 83,207 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,207 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 448,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,001,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EIDO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. 1,859,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $418.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.