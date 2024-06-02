Glovista Investments LLC Sells 5,528 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,277. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

