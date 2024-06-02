Glovista Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,051,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

