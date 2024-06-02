Glovista Investments LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF comprises about 1.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 636,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,634,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 88,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $722,000.

NYSEARCA THD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 59,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $233.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

