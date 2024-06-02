Global Endowment Management LP Sells 106,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 25.1% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $224,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $71.64. 4,193,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,749. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.