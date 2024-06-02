Global Endowment Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,340 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 87.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,729. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

