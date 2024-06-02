Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 580 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter valued at $4,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. 5,271,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,154. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,524,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

