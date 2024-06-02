Global Endowment Management LP Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 835,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 480,641 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 366,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 98,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,031,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

