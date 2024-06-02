Global Endowment Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 43,801,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,557,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

