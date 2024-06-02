Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after buying an additional 363,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.65. 6,367,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

