Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. 6,116,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

