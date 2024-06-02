Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 99,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.23. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

