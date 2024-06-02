GG TOKEN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.24 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $317,475.48 and approximately $40.24 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.00024952 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

