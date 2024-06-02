Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 173,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

GEOS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 55,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,984. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.75%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

