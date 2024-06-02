Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.05.

Generac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $147.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

