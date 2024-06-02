genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.98

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 27,657,443 shares changing hands.

genedrive Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.61.

genedrive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

Featured Articles

