G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 677,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTHX

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.