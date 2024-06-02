FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Walt Disney Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the entertainment giant will earn $4.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

