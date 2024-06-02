Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $85.80

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $81.00 to $85.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. CLSA raised shares of Futu from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Futu by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 224.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Futu by 30,660.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 87,995 shares during the period.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

