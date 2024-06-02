FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %
XIMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 6,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $31.18.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March
