FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:XISE)

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XISE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF
