Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Freightos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRGOW opened at $0.16 on Friday. Freightos has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

