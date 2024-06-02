Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

