Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

