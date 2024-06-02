Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.82.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.