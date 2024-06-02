Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,608 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 973.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 16,362,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

