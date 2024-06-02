First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $350.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Barclays boosted their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.16.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $271.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,652 shares of company stock valued at $16,151,867. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $298,123,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

