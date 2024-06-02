FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 288.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

