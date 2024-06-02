FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $127.46 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.