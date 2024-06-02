FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after buying an additional 1,275,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,789,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

