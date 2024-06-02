FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 206.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.71. 55,941,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,292,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

