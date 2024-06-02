FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100,715 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 154,946.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 677,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,169. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

