FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,985 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 546.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. 3,013,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,535. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

