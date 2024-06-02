FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 448.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 93,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.77. 25,784,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

