FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,711 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 607,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,023. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.