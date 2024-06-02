Financial Review: RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleOn has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RumbleOn and X3, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleOn 0 0 3 0 3.00 X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RumbleOn currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.17%. Given RumbleOn’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than X3.

66.1% of RumbleOn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleOn and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleOn -15.59% -82.79% -11.74% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleOn and X3’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleOn $1.37 billion 0.15 -$215.50 million ($9.92) -0.58 X3 $16.83 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

X3 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleOn.

Summary

RumbleOn beats X3 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

