Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Financial Institutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

FISI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 45,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,696. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.48 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

