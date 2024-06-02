Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.7 days.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

FLMNF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Fielmann Group has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

