Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.90

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.90 and traded as low as $45.98. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 3,692 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $265.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

