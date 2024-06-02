Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $20,825.83 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.69 or 0.99981074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00115030 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95096814 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,607.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.