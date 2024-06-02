Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,738 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 1,011,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Exelon Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,030,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

