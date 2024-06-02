Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 538,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $74,413,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE opened at $18.78 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

