Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

