Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

