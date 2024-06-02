Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

